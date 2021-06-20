MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits Market Cap of $40.35 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $40.35 million and $7.45 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00060488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.70 or 0.00758814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00044462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00083574 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 305,049,912 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

