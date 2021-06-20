Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Cut to “Hold” at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOZ. Laurentian lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.24.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$3.32 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$778.89 million and a PE ratio of -69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

