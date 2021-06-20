Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

