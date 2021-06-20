Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 44,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Assurant by 31.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Assurant by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,979,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Assurant by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.54. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.