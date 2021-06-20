Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,426 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:CAH opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.