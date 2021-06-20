Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 156,929 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,929 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after purchasing an additional 131,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

