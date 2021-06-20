Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 92,138 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,138 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

NYSE:JBL opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.