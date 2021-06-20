Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $1,071,400.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.49. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 309,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.