Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $1,071,400.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.49. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 309,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

