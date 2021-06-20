Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 13,297 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $237,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.