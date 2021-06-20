Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,387 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.60% of IDEX worth $253,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $211.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.08. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

