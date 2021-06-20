Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 175,050 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.03% of L3Harris Technologies worth $429,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.86 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.25.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

