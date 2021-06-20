Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 409,187 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 409,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $275,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.14. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $123.84 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

