Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 52,515 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,830,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CGI were worth $318,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 133.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 163.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.74. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

