Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 852,237 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 852,237 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $394,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 69,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $9,390,720 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.