Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,938.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $232,776.85 and approximately $51,938.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.64 or 0.06137081 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00139346 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

