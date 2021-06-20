Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.46 Million

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report sales of $332.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.31 million and the highest is $362.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $147.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 84,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Matador Resources by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 179,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Matador Resources by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 72,833 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,594. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 4.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

