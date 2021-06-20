Mathew Walker Buys 193,282 Shares of Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) Stock

Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) insider Mathew Walker purchased 193,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,630.51 ($7,593.22).

Mathew Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Mathew Walker purchased 1,725,310 shares of Frugl Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,716.12 ($64,082.94).

On Monday, May 31st, Mathew Walker purchased 525,000 shares of Frugl Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,400.00 ($21,000.00).

On Friday, May 21st, Mathew Walker bought 1,500,000 shares of Frugl Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,000.00 ($60,000.00).

Frugl Group Company Profile

Frugl Group Limited engages in the development, compliance, and commercialization of cyber safety and grocery comparison applications in Australia. The company offers Family Insights, a cyber safety software platform to help keep children safe online and their parents informed of their children's online habits; and Frugl, a grocery price comparison platform, which offers shoppers with products, promotions, and pricing information to find the lowest price each week across Australia's supermarkets.

