Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells $313,050.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,333,216.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MATX opened at $61.27 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $11,225,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 153.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Matson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

