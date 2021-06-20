Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAXR. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.18.

MAXR stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

