Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.47). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.43), with a volume of 71,913 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

