Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading Down 2.2%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. 132,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,040,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGS. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Medigus during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

