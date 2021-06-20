Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ABMD opened at $318.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.39 and a 12 month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

