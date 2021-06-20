Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $439,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,024 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12.

