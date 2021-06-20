Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

LAD opened at $313.14 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

