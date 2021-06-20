Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $400,000 Investment in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,842,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 184,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,873,128.17.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

