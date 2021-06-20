Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $422,000 Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 83,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 64.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

HIO stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

