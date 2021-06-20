Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.