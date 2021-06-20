Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce sales of $242.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.38 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $920.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 429,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

