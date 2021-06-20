Method Finance Price Tops $0.0458 on Major Exchanges (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Method Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $76,296.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.89 or 0.00733602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00083421 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,296,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

