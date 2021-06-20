Metis (METIS) One Day Volume Hits $147,352.00

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Metis has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $147,352.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis coin can now be bought for approximately $6.04 or 0.00017500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00738848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00083259 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

METIS is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

