MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MFA Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $165,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $23,272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $9,886,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

