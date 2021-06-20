MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $64.90 million and approximately $167,875.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00017314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.47 or 0.00422792 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003651 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.01056323 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,745,834 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.