MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 2.8%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 2,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 855,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

