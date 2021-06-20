Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 539,066 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,066 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 420,199 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 317,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.92, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.