Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 246.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $30,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.53. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $90.08 and a 1 year high of $127.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.