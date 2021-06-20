Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $25.55 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,323 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $161.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $426.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.