Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $27.74 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $27,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $537.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $504.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

