Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 221,285 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $26,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.