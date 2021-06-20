Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,859 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $24,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

EWJ opened at $67.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.38.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

