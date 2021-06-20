Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) Announces June 24th IPO

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) is planning to raise $32 million in an IPO on Thursday, June 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 4,000,000 shares at a price of $7.00-$9.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Miromatrix Medical Inc. generated $50,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $10.3 million. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a market cap of $142.2 million.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission: Eliminate the organ transplant waiting list. We are a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients’ lives. Organ disease is a major public health issue. According to the American Transplant Foundation there are an estimated 114,000 people in the United States waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and on average 20 people die daily due to lack of available organs. We have developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that we believe will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. Our initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys, and we have demonstrated the ability to bioengineer these organs with functional vasculature and important organ function in preclinical studies. In addition, we believe our technology platform will be able to develop other organs, including lungs, pancreas, and hearts. We have collaborations with the Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai and the Texas Heart Institute, and our strategic investors include DaVita, Baxter and CareDx. Our proprietary perfusion decellularization and recellulariziation technology harnesses the powerful evolutionary forces shaping complex organ development and the regenerative capabilities of living human cells. We believe the organs we are developing could have significant functional and immunological advantages compared to other organ development techniques which rely on the genetic modification of animals cells, such as xenotransplantation. Our perfusion decellularization and recellularization technology platform includes 118 issued and 35 pending patent applications, with protection in the United States and major markets worldwide. “.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and has 36 employees. The company is located at 10399 West 70th Street Eden Prairie, MN 55344 and can be reached via phone at (952) 942-6000 or on the web at http://www.miromatrix.com/.

