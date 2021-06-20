Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $823,000 Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.86 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.83. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.