Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $949,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 294,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

