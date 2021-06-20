Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

UFP Industries stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.88.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.