Mizuho Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.00.

ZS stock opened at $218.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,134,456.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,987 shares of company stock worth $25,103,434. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

