MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $6,310.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00029561 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00158797 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 225,232,150 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.