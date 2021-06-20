Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,658 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

