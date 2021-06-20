Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cameco by 1,726.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,549 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Cameco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 1,685.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,223 shares during the period. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -313.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.91. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

