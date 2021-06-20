Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 386,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.81. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $401.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.