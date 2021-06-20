Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $277,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $76.02 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of -111.79, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

