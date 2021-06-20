Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,301 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $14,917,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 187,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15,075.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,741 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 407,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $1,215,250.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,250.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,714 shares of company stock worth $19,664,658. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

